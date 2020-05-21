Plasma treatment cures seriously ill Covid-19 patient in Thailand

A seriously ill Covid-19 patient in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province is now ready to go home after full recovery thanks to plasma treatment at Songklanagarind Hospital.

The hospital said that this was the first case in the southern region where plasma donation by a cured patient had worked in treating Covid-19.

The patient was admitted to a local hospital after his respiratory system failed and doctors had to put the patient on a ventilator.

At first, they tried regular treatment but the patient's condition did not improve, sources said.

The patient then was sent to Songklanagarind Hospital where the patient received plasma treatment twice for two days.

On day four, the respiratory system recovered. The level of infection in the blood system was lower and the patient was able to walk again.

