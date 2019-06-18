A playful prenup shoot in Cebu's Carbon market and Colon street

CEBU CITY, Philippines - Charles Cañada and Juvale Embradora's prenuptial photo shoot embrace the daily life activities happening in two of Cebu's iconic landmarks: Colon Street and the Carbon Public Market.

On June 5, the couple brought along their playful selves and their creative team for an afternoon of sweet and cheerful shots.

It was Geof Lagria, the couples' stylist, who shared some of the photos that were taken during the shoot.

"We've seen so many extravagant and out of town photo shoots! How about a walk along the streets of Carbon and Colon in Cebu?" he writes.

Photo: Facebook/Geof Lagria Styling

Lagria says the couple is happy and clearly in love.

It's a bonus that both locations are havens of Cebu's tasty street food.

The photos were taken by Hafid Caballes.

The couple was armed with a battery of creatives who helped execute their concept.

Carlo Abaquita was their wedding planner and Rizza Cincoflores worked on the couple's hair and makeup.

Juvale says they wanted to go out of the box for the concept of their prenup shoot.

Photo: Facebook/Geof Lagria Styling

"We thought of the concept very carefully because we wanted it to be low key and chill. No gowns or coat and tie" she shares.

The shoot took them around four hours to complete.

"The most challenging parts were surviving the heat of the sun and getting the pictures taken in a sea of people, " says Lagria.

The couple opted to wear plain white shirts and pairs of jeans and shorts to compliment their concept of a simple, no frills photo shoot.

In the pictures, the couple is seen holding chickens, riding the famous "traysikad" and eating sweet corn and hotdogs on the street.

Photo: Facebook/Geof Lagria Styling

The couple, who tied the knot on June 15, received many good praises from the people online.

Alex Te writes: "Nice, very unique!" while Hanz Perez Fernandez comments: "I love this. The aura of the prenup is very Pinoy. And when its Pinoy, it depicts more love and warmth."

As of 10.42 a.m. of June 18, the post already earned 199 comments, 534 shares, and 2,300 reactions.