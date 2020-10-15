PM declares state of emergency in Bangkok, 4 rally leaders arrested, areas cleared of protesters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a state of emergency in Bangkok effective from 4am on Thursday to control the escalating pro-democracy protest by demonstrators who call themselves Khana Ratsadon 2563 (People’s Party 2020) in front of Government House since Wednesday.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Rally leaders Parit Chiwarak and Anon Nampa were reportedly arrested at Nang Loeng Intersection. Phanuphong Jadnok and Prasit Utharoj were also reportedly arrested.

The declaration prompted hundreds of crowd-control police officers to march slowly from Phitsanulok Road to Nang Loeng Intersection near Government House to force the rallyists out of the area.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News NetworkPHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

ALSO READ: Thai police clear protest as decree bans gatherings

The protesters reportedly threw small objects at the officers, but eventually dispersed from the areas.

At 4.55am police gained control of the areas in front of Government House as well as the entire Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

At daybreak, officers from Bangkok’s Dusit district entered the areas to clean the road from Suan Mitsakawan Intersection to Nang Loeng Intersection and prepared to open the area to traffic as normal.