Police arrest 6 alleged murderers of journalist in West Sulawesi

Police have arrested six suspects over the murder of a journalist in Central Mamuju, West Sulawesi, that took place in August.

“A joint force has arrested the suspects in the murder case of a journalist named Demas Laira,” National Police Criminal Investigation Unit (Bareskrim) head Comr. Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said in a statement on Wednesday.

The joint force consisted of personnel from Bareskrim, the West Sulawesi Police and the South Sulawesi Police, he said.

The six suspects, identified as Syamsul, 32; Nawir, 30; Doni, 20; Haerudin, 18; Ilham, 19; and Ali Baba, 25, were arrested in three locations: Pohuwato regency of Gorontalo province as well as in the regencies of Central Mamuju and Pasangkayu in West Sulawesi.

“The suspects committed the crime based on resentment of the victim, who [allegedly] had humiliated Syamsul’s younger sister named Kartika,” Bareskrim general crimes director Brig. Gen. Ferdy Sambo said as quoted by kompas.com.

The six face charges of physical abuse and murder under articles 170, 338 and 351 of the Criminal Code, which carry a maximum punishment of 15 years of imprisonment.

Demas Laira, 28, was found dead on the roadside of Jl. Trans Sulawesi in Salobijau hamlet, Karossa district, Central Mamuju, on Aug. 20, with 17 stab wounds to his chest, back, stomach and arms.

When found dead, Demas still had his motorbike, journalist identification cards from different online media outlets, his ID card, driver’s license and several ATM cards with him. The only thing that was gone was his phone.

Residents near the locations testified to have heard screams for help before finding Demas’ body on the ground.