Police arrest Indonesian Quran teacher for allegedly molesting students

The Makassar police in South Sulawesi arrested on Monday a Qur’an teacher for allegedly sexually abusing a number of his underage students.

Police head Sr. Comr. Yudhiawan Wibisono said the 55-year-old man had molested his victims during Quran recitation lessons.

“We have secured two visum et repertum reports as evidence, but the investigation is still developing. So far, we have received reports from five different victims,” Yudhiawan said as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that the man was charged under Article 82 on molestation of the Child Protection Law, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rp 5 billion (S$500,000).

The sexual abuse allegations came to light after one of the victims’ mothers became suspicious of why her daughter suddenly refused to go to the Quran recitation class. After being questioned, the girl said she had been molested by the teacher.

The mother subsequently reported the alleged assault to the police, which was followed by more reports from other victims’ families.

Makassar Integrated Care Center for the Empowerment of Women and Children (P2TP2A) said previously that it was in process of conducting psychological assessments on the victims. The center’s head Tenri Pallalo revealed that the victims were girls aged between 9 and 12 years old.