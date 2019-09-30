Police battle protestors as they set streets ablaze in central Hong Kong

Rioting protesters set many parts of Hong Kong's bustling commercial streets ablaze on Sunday as the city saw a 17th straight weekend of unrest.

Chaos and violence engulfed Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, with riot police battling mobs of protesters for hours. Amid the mayhem, a plain-clothes officer fired a live-round warning shot skywards to drive away protesters who were near him and his colleagues.

More than 100 people were arrested, and as of 10.30pm, 25 had been taken to hospital with injuries.

Sunday's protests were noticeably more violent than the day before, an ominous sign ahead of National Day on Tuesday, when China will mark the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule.

Protesters have called for a general strike on Monday and vowed to go out in full force on Tuesday to spoil Beijing's celebration. Sparked by a now-abandoned extradition bill, the protest movement has broadened, and the central government is a clear target.

The day began with thousands of protesters, in defiance of a police ban, gathering in Causeway Bay to march to the government headquarters in Admiralty. Police warned them it was an illegal assembly and they were obstructing traffic, and just before 2.30pm they fired the first round of tear gas at the crowd.

Many people ran into nearby shops for shelter but quickly regrouped, and the outnumbered riot police eventually pulled back while the protesters pressed on to Admiralty. A National Day billboard was removed from the Pacific Place footbridge and burned in the middle of the road.

Emotions ran high as they reached the barricaded government headquarters, with some throwing bricks and petrol bombs into it. Police used water cannon to disperse them, and fired tear gas and rubber bullets.