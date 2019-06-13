Police blame worn metal for Jakarta Fair carousel collapse

Police have pointed to a worn-out steel pole as the cause of the merry-go-round that collapsed on Monday night at the Jakarta Fair (PRJ) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

Central Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Harry Kurniawan said on Wednesday that the metal had weakened and could no longer support the weight of ride-goers.

"The ride broke as a result of the heavy load of passengers," Harry said as quoted by kompas.com.

Four visitors - Ita, 41, Nisa, 30, Jumaidi, 30 and Noval, 12 - were injured when the ride collapsed.

"The victims received immediate treatment from PRJ medical personnel," Harry added.

The Kemayoran Police are still investigating the incident.

The 52nd Jakarta Fair kicked off on May 22 at the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran to mark Jakarta's anniversary, which falls on June 22.

