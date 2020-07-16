Police break up wedding reception in Indonesia amid Covid-19 concerns

A wedding reception in Sindangmulya village, Cibarusah district in Bekasi, West Java, came to an abrupt end on Sunday as local police dispersed a crowd of guests from the premises amid concerns over Covid-19 transmission.

Cibarusah Police chief Adj. Comr. Sukarman said police personnel and members of the local Covid-19 task force came to the reception and broke up the proceedings at around 11am, claiming that the number of guests at the event exceeded the limit set by the existing health protocols.

“We reminded the families [about the protocols] prior to the event,” Sukarman said in a written statement on Wednesday as quoted by tempo.co.

Sindangmulya village public order officer (Bhabinkamtibmas) Adj. Insp. Satu Nasichin said he appreciated the families’ amicable response to the cancellation.

He went on to say that local police had previously informed residents regarding the inherent risks of public gatherings amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The groom, identified only as AP, expressed his disappointment over the canceled reception, saying that he had previously sent out 250 invitations.

However, he said he had accepted the police’s decision as it was a direct mandate from the local administration.

“We donated some of the food to those who are most affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” AP said.

As of Wednesday, West Java has reported 5,310 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 187 deaths linked to the disease.

