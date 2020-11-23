Police break up West Sumatra wedding reception with at least 2,000 guests, citing protocol violation

The Limapuluh Kota Police in West Sumatra have disbanded a public wedding reception held for the child of local Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Joni Amir, alleging a violation of Covid-19 protocols.

The reception, which began at 10 a.m. on Saturday at a public ballroom in the Payakumbuh Agricultural Polytechnic complex, attracted at least 2,000 guests, according to the police.

Limapuluh Kota Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Trisno Eko Santoso said the police had no choice but to disperse the crowd over fears of a new Covid-19 infection cluster.

He expressed dismay over the reception, noting that he had told Joni not to organise the event a few weeks prior.

“About three weeks ago, Joni visited my home, and I told him that a wedding reception was strictly prohibited. Only the actual nuptials are allowed,” Trisno said on Saturday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that he had immediately deployed his personnel after receiving reports that the public event was being held as planned.

“We asked the event organisers to [take down] the wedding tent and close the building entrance,” he said, adding that his office was committed to treating everyone equally under the law.

Joni, his wife Yurleni and the reception organiser Refan were later summoned by the police for questioning regarding the protocol violation.

In addition, Limapuluh Kota Police general crimes division head Nofrizal Chan said his office would summon several witnesses to determine whether the protocol violation constituted a crime.

The police were certain that the event was held without a crowd permit, he said.

“We’re still developing [the case]. Several witnesses will be [summoned for questioning],” Nofrizal said.

As of Saturday, West Sumatra had confirmed 18,593 Covid-19 cases and 351 deaths linked to the disease.

