Police breakthrough after Thai teen's mystery death

POLICE are hoping to speedily secure arrest warrants for those allegedly implicated in the death of a 15-year-old schoolboy at a boarding school in Nakhon Sawan's Muang district earlier this month.

"This case isn't very complicated but, as it involves a minor, we have to tread carefully and work with the related agencies as per the law. I won't let the culprit(s) walk free. We should soon have some good news [regarding the arrest warrants]," said Nakhon Sawan police chief Pol Maj-General Damrong Phetchpong after a meeting with investigators on Monday.

Tapakorn "Chaidaen" Sapsin came from Tak province but had been living and studying at the tutoring school for almost two years to prepare for the military cadet academy entrance exam along with 10 other children.

He was injured on June 9, later fell into a coma and was rushed on June 12 to Sawan Pracharak Hospital, where he was treated in the intensive care unit before passing away the next day.