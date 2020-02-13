Police bust illegal surrogacy clinic in Bangkok

Police have cracked down on a house in Bangkok where an illegal surrogacy clinic was allegedly being run.

Police Maj-General Torsak Sukwimol, deputy commander of Central Investigation Police, announced the results of the police raid on a residential house on Naknivas Road in Lat Phrao district following a tip-off.

"This raid is a joint operation between the police's Anti-Human Trafficking Division and King's Bodyguard Regiment 904," he said.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

"At the scene, we found seven young women and a newborn about 30 days old. One of the women admitted that she was hired to be a surrogate and that all seven women in the house were already injected with sperm and soon will become pregnant."

"As for the infant, one of the residents told the police that it was scheduled to be transported across the border, which is in line with the intelligence of Anti-human Trafficking Division," he added.

"Police are investigating further to identify individuals behind the whole operation while the King's Bodyguard Regiment 904 will hold a press conference this afternoon to reveal further information."