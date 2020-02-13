Police bust illegal surrogacy clinic in Bangkok

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Police have cracked down on a house in Bangkok where an illegal surrogacy clinic was allegedly being run.

Police Maj-General Torsak Sukwimol, deputy commander of Central Investigation Police, announced the results of the police raid on a residential house on Naknivas Road in Lat Phrao district following a tip-off.

"This raid is a joint operation between the police's Anti-Human Trafficking Division and King's Bodyguard Regiment 904," he said.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

"At the scene, we found seven young women and a newborn about 30 days old. One of the women admitted that she was hired to be a surrogate and that all seven women in the house were already injected with sperm and soon will become pregnant."

"As for the infant, one of the residents told the police that it was scheduled to be transported across the border, which is in line with the intelligence of Anti-human Trafficking Division," he added.

"Police are investigating further to identify individuals behind the whole operation while the King's Bodyguard Regiment 904 will hold a press conference this afternoon to reveal further information."

More about
Thailand Surrogacy babies police illegal

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Why many deaths will never appear in official figures
Coronavirus: Why many deaths will never appear in official figures
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
What keeps Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping together for almost 30 years - and other couple tips from celebs
What keeps Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping together for almost 30 years - and other couple tips from celebs
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Durex gets in bed with meme about using condoms to press lift buttons during coronavirus outbreak
Durex gets in bed with meme about using condoms to press lift buttons during coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Alone this Valentine's? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens

SERVICES