Police complaint filed against Thai woman who posed as nurse in photoshoot

The Nurses Association of Thailand has decided to seek legal prosecution of a woman who claimed to be an alumna of Borommarajonani College of Nursing and dressed as a nurse for a pre-wedding photoshoot with a policeman.

When the photos were posted online, many nurses noticed that she was not a nurse and told her she should not have made such a claim. They were reportedly attacked viciously and the woman even threatened to sue those nurses.

Netizens then investigated her social media and found that she used to cosplay in a nurse uniform while performing a dance in her residence and she had passed Mathayom 3, but had not attended a nursing institution.

Dr Orapan Thosingha, public relations head of the Nurses Association of Thailand, announced that in order to preserve the dignity of 220,000 nurses all over the country, the association decided to report the case to Muang Nonthaburi Police Station.

The girl was accused of violating Section 27 of the Medical Profession Act by claiming to be medical personnel, and committing an alleged fraud by using the uniform of a professional nurse and midwife.