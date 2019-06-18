Police continue investigation into Chiang Mai porn clip

The Thai woman and Western man who appeared in the porn video seen as tarnishing the reputation of tourism in the northern city of Chiang Mai are being sought by police as part of the investigation.

Pol Major Natthawit Jaichomchen, an inspector at the Chiang Mai Tourist Police Station, said police are coordinating with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to block the website on which this clip was being published.

The video, titled "Thai VIP Massage" showed the woman playing the role of a local massage shop worker, providing a massage followed by sex service to the man, who portrayed a foreign tourist. The clip enraged many Thai netizens, especially Chiang Mai residents, who felt that the image denigrates the local culture as well as giving a wrong impression of Thai massage, and prompted them to call for a police investigation.

Over the weekend, police visited the locations that appeared in the clip including a massage shop in the Kham Phaeng Din where the woman, dressed in traditional Lanna-style clothing, and the tourist talk outside before the video clip cut to the sex scene.