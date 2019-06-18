Police continue investigation into Chiang Mai porn clip

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Thai woman and Western man who appeared in the porn video seen as tarnishing the reputation of tourism in the northern city of Chiang Mai are being sought by police as part of the investigation.

Pol Major Natthawit Jaichomchen, an inspector at the Chiang Mai Tourist Police Station, said police are coordinating with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to block the website on which this clip was being published.

The video, titled "Thai VIP Massage" showed the woman playing the role of a local massage shop worker, providing a massage followed by sex service to the man, who portrayed a foreign tourist. The clip enraged many Thai netizens, especially Chiang Mai residents, who felt that the image denigrates the local culture as well as giving a wrong impression of Thai massage, and prompted them to call for a police investigation.

Over the weekend, police visited the locations that appeared in the clip including a massage shop in the Kham Phaeng Din where the woman, dressed in traditional Lanna-style clothing, and the tourist talk outside before the video clip cut to the sex scene.

Natthawit said the massage shop owner and employees insisted they had nothing to do with the film and that they had never seen the two actors in the clip.

They also told police the clip must have been filmed a long time ago as a decorative arch near the shop front that appeared intact in the film was damaged in a car accident in November 2018. They also said that the woman in the clip wasn't a real masseuse as she didn't perform the body massage correctly. The investigation continues.

More about

pornography Thailand Tourism
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Images of &#039;new&#039; ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA
Images of 'new' ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
Criticisms after JJ Lin&#039;s manager knocks fan&#039;s phone to the ground
Criticisms after JJ Lin's manager knocks fan's phone to the ground
Indian Houdini drowns after &#039;magic&#039; act goes wrong
Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest

SERVICES