Police follow tattoo clue to lair of Bangkok cat burglar

A thief who broke into three houses in Bangkok's Sai Mai district in one night was caught after his tattoos revealed his identity, say police.

Kajornpong Sunthornkaset, 38, a resident of Nakhon Ratchasima province, was arrested at 9pm on Tuesday (April 21).

On April 14, he was recorded by surveillance cameras as he broke into three houses in the capital's northern district.

The footage showed the suspect was sporting distinctive tattoos on his body.

Police investigated and found that he lived in an apartment in Bang Kapi district.

He was arrested at his residence and taken to the police station for interrogation. Police say Kajornpong confessed to pulling off several robberies.