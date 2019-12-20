Police freeze $12.2 million raised for Hong Kong protesters, with group suspected of using money for personal gain

Police have frozen about HK$70 million (S$12.2 million) raised by activists to support Hong Kong's anti-government protesters and arrested four people for money laundering.

Officers suspect the funds were used for personal gain and other illegal activities, including participation rewards for young demonstrators.

A police insider said that initial investigations indicated dozens of teenagers were paid thousands of dollars each through fundraising platform Spark Alliance HK to join protests, an allegation a source connected to the group strongly denied.

Acting senior superintendent Chan Wai-kei of the Narcotics Bureau's financial investigation unit said the four, aged between 17 and 50, were arrested during a raid on Thursday.

Officers seized HK$130,000 in cash and a receipt for HK$165,000 spent on supermarket coupons, two laser pointers, six arrows and a large amount of protest gear such as helmets and gas masks.

Spark Alliance, set up after the 2016 Mong Kok riot to help arrested or jailed activists, had crowdfunded about HK$80 million over the past six months.

But police said they had come across suspicious financial transactions, including large amounts spent on personal insurance products.

"We also do not exclude the possibility that the funds were used as a reward to encourage teens to come out and join the civil unrest," Chan said.

The suspects - three men and a woman - were identified as a student, two clerical workers and a human resources manager.

Officers started investigating a shell company behind the crowdfunding effort after finding its financial transactions suspicious.

One of the suspects, a 50-year-old man listed as the director of the company, was the only beneficiary of the personal insurance products bought with the donations.

"Purchasing such products raises suspicions as the group did not say they were collecting funds for investments. The amount is huge as well," Chan said, adding that the shell company had not paid taxes over the past few years.

The remaining three suspects were identified as core members of Spark Alliance, and the amount of money they had used to buy insurance products for the beneficiary did not match their earnings.

"This could involve crimes related to money laundering," Chan said.

He added that the platform had used the funds to pay some arrested protesters, and that anyone who dealt with the possible crime proceeds could be deemed to be involved in money laundering.

Spark Alliance confirmed the arrests hours later, saying all "comrades" were receiving legal support.