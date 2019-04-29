Police on hunt for Russian drug suspect who escaped from custody in Bali

The Bali Police are searching for a Russian who escaped from custody on Saturday after being arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs.

Bali Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Hengky Widjaja said the suspect, identified as Andrei Spiridonov, 36, escaped through the ventilation system of the custody room of their headquarters.

Hengky said Spiridonov was arrested at a post office in Renon, Denpasar, with a package from the Netherlands that contained 200 grams of hallucinogen N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

"The suspect admitted that he ordered the drugs online from the Netherlands, and he doesn't have a permit from the authorities," Hengky said on Sunday.

Spiridonov was then taken to the Bali Police headquarters for further interrogation and put in the drug unit cell on the ground floor.

On Saturday at around 1am, the suspect asked the police to take him to the toilet, which is located one floor above the drug unit cell. The police escorted the suspect, who was both handcuffed and wearing legcuffs, to the toilet.

"After he went into the toilet, police personnel waiting for him outside heard a sound, like something falling. Apparently the suspect had escaped through the toilet's small window and was running through the roofs of people's houses," Hengky said.

The police in searching for Spiridonov targeted hotels that he had stayed in.

"We are also tightly monitoring all of Bali's entry points, such as Benoa Port, Padangbai Port and I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport," he added.