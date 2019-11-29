Police hunt two men over $2.6 million Tsim Sha Tsui robbery

Clifford Lo
Hong Kong police were on Thursday night hunting two South Asian asylum seekers in connection with the assault and robbery of three mainland Chinese men who lost a suitcase containing HK$15 million (S$2.6 million) in the busy shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui last week.

The two suspects, who were among a gang of six men involved in the hold-up, were identified after detectives spent a week studying surveillance camera footage and gathering evidence, including fingerprints. Police described all the men as non-Chinese.

The mainland men were attacked at the junction of Minden Avenue and Blenheim Avenue at about 7pm on November 20, after changing US dollars into Hong Kong banknotes at a nearby money exchange shop.

They had with them a suitcase containing HK$15 million.

"The masked and black-clad robbers, carrying a knife and a wooden rod, sprayed chilli water in the faces of the victims before snatching their suitcase," one police source said.

He said that at one point two of the mainlanders chased, caught and struggled with the robbers but were injured with the knife and rod.

After running for about 200 metres, the gang broke open the suitcase at the Tsim Sha Tsui East Public Transport Interchange on Mody Road. They grabbed most of the money from the suitcase and fled on foot.

Police scouted the area, but made no arrests. Officers retrieved the suitcase, which still contained HK$350,000.

It was one of three robberies in Tsim Sha Tsui and nearby Yau Ma Tei in the past three weeks.

The most recent case happened at about 7pm on Wednesday, when a man, 40, and his female relative, 36, who were carrying two bags containing more than HK$2 million, were attacked by three masked, Cantonese-speaking men on Ashley Road, Tsim Sha Tsui.

According to police, two of the unarmed robbers assaulted the man and tried to snatch his bag in vain as the victim put up a fierce struggle.

"The third suspect slapped the woman and grabbed her bag, containing HK$1.2 million," another source said.

The three robbers fled with the bag before police arrived.

On November 8, four robbers made off with HK$10 million worth of watches from a Kwong Wah Street shop in Yau Ma Tei after one of the suspects threatened a male employee with a knife.

The number of reports of robbery and burglary has risen since the summer, with police resources stretched by violent anti-government protests.

Police stopped patrolling city streets on foot in August, for lack of available officers, as well as a perceived risk of being attacked by protesters.

Officers patrolled in police vans instead.

Latest police figures show reports of robbery rose 6.5 per cent to 53 between June and September this year, from 46 in the same period last year. The number of burglaries soared 48.8 per cent to 720.

