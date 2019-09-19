Police identify suspect in South Korea's infamous cold case 'Hwaseong murders'

A man in his 50s, already in prison for raping and killing his sister-in-law, has been identified as the prime suspect in South Korea's most infamous cold case, police said on Thursday.

The serial rapes and murders known as the "Hwaseong murders" took place between 1986 and 1991, when 10 women were raped and killed in Hwaseong County, some 43km south of Seoul.

The eighth victim was later found to have been targeted by a copycat killer who was arrested and charged.

"We've found a suspect whose DNA matches those extracted from three cases [of the serial murders]", said Ban Ki-soo, a senior police officer. "Even if the statute of limitation expired in 2006, we will continue our efforts to reveal the whole truth."

Police believe the nine unsolved murders were committed by a serial killer, due to the consistent modus operandi.

According to South Korean media, the suspect is Lee Chun-jae, who is serving a life sentence after drugging, raping and bashing his sister-in-law to death with a hammer at his home in the city of Cheongju, 85km southeast of Hwaseong. Lee committed the crime in 1994, three years after the last rape and murder in Hwaseong.