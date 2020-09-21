Police investigate traffic officer for allegedly raping minor in Indonesia

The Pontianak Police in West Kalimantan are investigating a traffic police officer for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl after pulling her over.

Pontianak Police chief Sr. Comr. Komarudin said the police had detained the officer after receiving a report of the incident on Tuesday.

“We’re still investigating the case. We will conduct more interrogations,” Komarudin said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that the officer was detained because he was suspected of having commited a criminal act and disciplinary infractions.

According to statements gathered by investigators, the traffic officer in question pulled a 15-year-old girl and her friends over for a traffic violation while they were riding a motorcycle through the intersection of Jl. Tanjung Pura and Jl. Imam Bonjol in Pontianak.

The report alleges that the officer took the girl to a hotel.

The victim’s friend reported the incident to her parents, who reported it to the police.

Komarudin said investigators had requested a physical examination of the victim and were awaiting the results.

He said the police would continue their investigation, adding that if the officer was found guilty of the offense, he would have tarnished the National Police’s image.

According to the 2014 Child Protection Law, anyone who abuses or persuades a child under the age of 18 to perform sexual acts can be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison.