Police officer in Chiang Mai accused of torturing dog to death

Watchdog Thailand (WDT) has filed a police complaint, accusing a police corporal of torturing to death Chiang Mai’s favourite dog.

WDT started investigating the case after Tia, a stray dog adopted by students in Chiang Mai University, was found dead a few weeks ago.

Officers at Chang Puak Police Station held a meeting with WDT to discuss the investigation procedure and evidence collection.

The station director, Pol Col Kittipong Petmunee, said that the WDT had submitted the evidence to the police on Thursday (May 21), including witnesses and surveillance camera footage which will be evaluated for a week before charging the alleged offender.

An autopsy of Tia’s body contradicted testimony from the alleged offender, prompting WDT to accuse him of animal torture and dumping an animal carcass.