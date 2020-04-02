Police officer found brutally stabbed to death in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A senior police officer in Kalasin province was found brutally murdered on Sunday (Feb 2).

Kamalasai Police Station in Kalasin was informed at 11pm on Feb 2 of the murder of Pol Lt- Colonel Chamrat Donjeua, 57, from Rongkham Police Station in his own house.

The victim's body was found at the scene with several wounds including a broken skull, a cut in the throat, 10 stabs on the abdomen and genital dismemberment.

Investigation officers believe he must have been attacked unexpectedly after leaving a bathroom.

Neighbours believed that the victim had an alleged affair with a 20-year-old girl whose boyfriend might have acted out of jealousy.

