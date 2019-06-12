Police officers accused of sexually harassing prisoner in Indonesia

Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Paulus Waterpauw has confirmed that two police officers are under investigation for alleged sexual harassment of a woman prisoner at the Papua Police headquarters in Jayapura.

"[The officers] are being dealt with by internal affairs," Paulus told The Jakarta Post in a WhatsApp message on Thursday. "We will process these deplorable human beings."

The allegations came to light after the prisoner told her lawyer that she had been sexually harassed by two policemen, identified only by the initials RO and W.

"The sexual abuse occurred twice. Once on the morning of Nov. 14 and then on Dec. 2," the woman's lawyer Yohanis Mambrasar said.

Yohanis said that the first incident occurred in the Papua Police's visitation room at around 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 14, when the prisoner was sweeping the room. RO entered the room and asked her to have sex with him.

"According to the victim, RO asked her to have sex four times, but she ignored him," Yohanis said, adding that the incident scared her and left her unable to sleep.

The prisoner reported the incident to a female police officer named Welly, who told her to tell any other officers who tried to harass her that she would report them to Welly.

Yohanis said the second incident occurred when another officer, W, came to her cell during the early hours of Dec. 2.

The prisoner awoke when she felt someone sitting on her bed.