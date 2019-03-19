Police seek Jung Joon-young's arrest over sex video allegations

K-pop star Jung Joon-young speaks to the media as he arrives for questioning at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday that it would seek an arrest warrant for K-pop singer Jung Joon-young, 30, on suspicion of secretly recording and distributing sex videos. It would be the first arrest in a case that broke last week with a series of shocking revelations involving Seungri of Big Bang and a close group of his friends.

Jung, who has been booked on charges of filming and sharing sex videos without his partner's consent, was sent home early Monday morning after a five-hour interrogation by the police agency's special crime squad.

Following the interrogation, police said they were considering requesting an arrest warrant within a day or two.

Sex videos showing at least 10 victims were shared in a 2015 mobile messenger group chat consisting of eight participants, including K-pop star Seungri, FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon and Yoo In-seok, who at the time was the co-chief of Yuri Holdings together with Seungri.

Seungri resigned from his post at the club after the Burning Sun scandal broke in January, beginning with a news report suggesting that police had assaulted a man who reported sex offences at the club. A subsequent investigation uncovered allegations of wrongdoing at the club including rape, drug use and the secret filming of sex videos.

Transcripts of the chats showed that abusive and offensive language was used to describe the women in Jung's sex videos. The messages also implicated a high-ranking police officer, who allegedly shielded the entertainers from consequences.

In 2016 and again in late December 2018, the police questioned Jung after his girlfriend filed a complaint alleging that he had secretly filmed sex videos, but the singer was not prosecuted.

Under South Korean law, anyone who films or shares sex videos without the consent of those involved can be sentenced to up to five years in prison or be fined as much as 30 million won (S$36,000).