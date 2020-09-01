Police seized 3,700 mobile phones during Hong Kong protests, security chief reveals

Hong Kong police seized more than 3,700 mobile phones from anti-government protesters in the first five months of the ongoing civil unrest and had the devices broken into to read the contents, the city's security chief has revealed.

Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu dismissed concerns about a possible abuse of power, maintaining the cases all satisfied the court for the issuing of search warrants.

Lee made the disclosure on Wednesday when responding to lawmakers' questions on the police's power to access the contents of mobile phones without the owners' consent or knowledge.

"From June to November 2019, police processed 1,429 cases that involved mobile phones as evidence," Lee told the Legislative Council meeting.

"Among those cases, 3,721 mobile phones belonging to arrested persons or suspects were involved, and the relevant cases were all processed with search warrants issued by the court."

Lee said the seizure of phones was usual practice and not meant only to tackle those arrested during the social unrest, which broke out last June.

"While carrying out their responsibilities, [law enforcement agencies] may exercise the search and seizure powers conferred by relevant legislation, and seize and examine various objects of the suspected offence, including mobile phones and other similar devices," he said

"Police will only conduct digital forensic examination on mobile phones after obtaining court warrants. The examination and the evidence obtained will be adduced in the relevant open trials."

Concerns were raised last month after pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung, who was arrested in August in connection with a protest in June, questioned whether police had abused their power to hack into his password-protected mobile phone after the prosecution admitted as evidence some instant messaging records.