Police swoop down on bar in Thailand, arrest 111 for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules

Surat Thani immigration police descended on the “360 Three Sixty Bar” in Koh Pha-ngan district on Tuesday night and promptly arrested the owner and 109 customers – 89 foreigners and 20 Thais – for reportedly violating Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Police swung into action after receiving a tip-off that the bar was holding a party in violation of lockdown rules.

On arriving at the scene, officers found that a party to celebrate the bar’s 5th anniversary was in full swing, with customers happily dancing away and drinking in a crowded space. Each had reportedly paid an entry fee of Bt100 (S$4.44).

Police arrested Phongdaran Limocha, aged 40, owner and manager of the bar, and Somsakul Kiatnarong, 47, who worked as server. They also arrested 109 customers.

The owner and server were charged with organising a public gathering in a crowded space that could increase the risk of Covid-19 spreading in a controlled area, opening an entertainment venue and selling alcoholic beverages in violation of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations.

The customers were each charged with participating in a public gathering in a crowded space that could increase the risk of Covid-19 spreading.

