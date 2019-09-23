Police thwart attempt to smuggle 6,000 detonators in Indonesia

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Parepare Police in South Sulawesi have reportedly foiled an attempt to smuggle roughly 6,000 detonators out of South Sulawesi through Nusantara Port and arrested three individuals during the operation conducted on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified only as AM, 39, from Boya Baliase village in Sigi regency in Central Sulawesi and AM, 59, and NA, 57, both from Kampoti village in Bone regency in South Sulawesi.

The detonators were hidden under milk packages in six different sacks, Parepare Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Pria Budi explained, adding that the police were investigating where the detonators were to be sent and what for purpose.

"We have yet to discover the real owner of the detonators, as the three arrested individuals are refusing to give up any information," Pria said as quoted by Antara.

He said the three men could be charged under the 1951 Emergency Law on illegal firearm possession with a maximum punishment of the death penalty.

More about
INDONESIA smuggling

TRENDING

Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Do you know that over 47 per cent of influencers in Singapore are involved in fraud?
Do you know that over 47 per cent of influencers in Singapore are involved in fraud?
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Skies in Indonesia&#039;s Jambi province turn red after haze filters out sunlight
Skies in Indonesia's Jambi province turn red after haze filters out sunlight
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Malaysia defers enforcement of VEP during &#039;peak-hour traffic&#039; until further notice
Malaysia defers enforcement of VEP during 'peak-hour traffic' until further notice
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
'We live like a normal married couple': He's HIV-positive but she doesn't mind
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage
Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage
Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly

LIFESTYLE

10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try

Home Works

8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze

SERVICES