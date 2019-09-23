Police thwart attempt to smuggle 6,000 detonators in Indonesia

Parepare Police in South Sulawesi have reportedly foiled an attempt to smuggle roughly 6,000 detonators out of South Sulawesi through Nusantara Port and arrested three individuals during the operation conducted on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified only as AM, 39, from Boya Baliase village in Sigi regency in Central Sulawesi and AM, 59, and NA, 57, both from Kampoti village in Bone regency in South Sulawesi.

The detonators were hidden under milk packages in six different sacks, Parepare Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Pria Budi explained, adding that the police were investigating where the detonators were to be sent and what for purpose.

"We have yet to discover the real owner of the detonators, as the three arrested individuals are refusing to give up any information," Pria said as quoted by Antara.

He said the three men could be charged under the 1951 Emergency Law on illegal firearm possession with a maximum punishment of the death penalty.