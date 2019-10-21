Police treatment of children arrested at Hong Kong protests raises concern

Lawyer Steven Kwan Man-wai recalls the day he sat across from a thin 15-year-old in a windowless room at a Hong Kong court.

About 36 hours earlier, at around 11.50pm on August 29, the boy was arrested for being part of an unlawful assembly in Sham Shui Po, as officers dispersed protesters who threw bricks and pointed laser beams at the police station there.

The teenager was wearing a black T-shirt and black face mask, the attire of anti-government protesters who have been taking to the streets since June. But he denied being part of that night's protests, insisting that he was returning home after watching a documentary film with a friend.

Kwan also met a 15-year-old girl, arrested on the same night.

"They did not seem scared," he recalled. "It was like they didn't have emotions any more.

"I have handled many criminal cases. When I see young people who are relatively bad, I can judge from their appearance. These two looked like ordinary good kids."

Lawyer Steven Kwan says the magistrate order to detain teenagers for up to 28 days shocked the two families he helped. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The pair, as well as a 13-year-old girl arrested on August 29 too, emerged at the centre of controversy after police filed applications for care or protection orders that led to their being detained before they were charged.

The three are among 105 children aged between 12 and 15 arrested since the protests began in June. The rising number of minors nabbed has raised concerns about their treatment by police and the legal process.

On August 31, a magistrate ordered the three teenagers be placed in a juvenile home for up to 28 days while inquiries could be made about their background and welfare.

The boy was released on September 5, after the High Court allowed his guardian to apply for a judicial review of the detention order. It was later revealed that he was in Form Four, and was consistently among the top eight students at his level of more than 120 schoolmates for three years running.

The older girl was allowed to go home five days later, following similar legal procedures.