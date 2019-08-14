Police uncover child prostitution at cafe in Indonesia

The Tulungagung Police in East Java have arrested a fisherman, Suwaji, 48, for allegedly buying prostitution services of a 14-year-old waitress at a cafe in Prigi Beach, Trenggalek, also in East Java.

The arrest follows the earlier arrest of the cafe's owner, a 35-year old woman, on human trafficking charges.

"[Suwaji] said it was his second time buying sexual services from [the waitress] at [the cafe]," Tulungagung Police crime unit chief Adj. Comr. Septiadi said on Tuesday.

The case was unveiled after the waitress posted an announcement on her Facebook account, saying there was a vacancy at the cafe she was working for. Out of several applicants, the cafe management hired two girls, APM, 16, and WA, 15.