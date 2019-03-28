Police volunteer in trouble for clubbing toddler after parents try to dodge checkpoint

The parents of a two-year-old boy plan to press charges after a civilian aiding police works in Chon Buri, Thailand, inadvertently struck him with his baton while beating the couple for trying to dodge a traffic checkpoint.

The ugly scene took place on Tuesday evening.

The couple said that the volunteer didn't see the boy sitting between the couple on their motorcycle when he accosted them for making a U-turn upon seeing the checkpoint on Soi Khao Talo.

He struck the toddler on the head, knocking him unconscious and opening a 10-centimetre wound that took three stitches to close.

The boy repeatedly vomited afterwards, indicating a concussion, and was found to have bleeding on the brain. His mother, 25-year-old Kalaya Tomklang, said she would file a complaint with police. "We were just avoiding the checkpoint so we wouldn't have to pay a fine," she said in tears. "Is that so serious a crime that you have to overreact like that? Now I'm just worried about my son's health. He's my only child. I want justice for him."

The incident went public when a person who met the couple at Bang Lamung Hospital posted the details on Facebook.