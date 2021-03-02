Policeman dies during Thai pro-democracy protest, 32 injured in clashes

A policeman died and 32 people were injured in clashes between police and pro-democracy activists on Sunday (Feb 28) during the march organised by the Restart Democracy group in Bangkok.

Police Lt-Colonel Wiwat Seritsanit, a deputy inspector at Thammasala Police Station, died in the emergency room of Rajavithi Hospital after suffering a heart attack during duty.

Erawan Emergency Medical service centre said on Monday (March 1) that 33 people - 23 officers and 10 protesters -- were admitted to hospitals after the rally in front of the 1st Infantry Regiment on Sunday.

The centre said 22 people were admitted to Police General Hospital, 7 to Rajavithi Hospital, 2 people were sent to Ramathibodi Hospital and one each to Rama IX Hospital and Chulalongkorn Hospital.