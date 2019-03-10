Pollution levels improve in many Bangkok areas

Mobile application Air4thai and its website (http://air4thai.pcd.go.th/), which tracks and analyzes air quality in real time, reported on Wednesday (October 2) morning that the air quality in Bangkok and surrounding areas had significantly improved.

According to the website, most Bangkok districts are now showing green stickers which mean 'good' air quality, with PM2.5 down to 26-50 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3).

Some areas, such as Bang Na, Bang Kapi, Wang Thong Lang, Lat Phrao and Bang Kruay have blue stickers, meaning 'excellent' air quality with PM2.5 lower than 25 µg/m3.Some areas however still have orange stickers indicating that the air is 'starting to affect health', such as Rama III Road in Bang Kho Laemistrict.

The website reports air quality in Bangkok on October 2 as 'medium to excellent' level.