Poor Indian brides get chance to marry in designer saris, thanks to Kerala shop's outfit recycling drive

When the young woman with the wistful look in her eyes turned to leave Sabitha’s clothes shop in Kannur, Kerala, after looking longingly at the bridal section for what seemed like an eternity, the owner stopped her to ask what was wrong.

“She was getting married and loved the bridal gowns but her parents, she said, could not afford them in ‘a million years’. When she left, I felt a rush of sadness,” said Sabitha, 40, who only goes by one name.

Sabitha shows one of the outfits available in her bridal store.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Scenes like this play out every day in India , where countless young women are unable to afford their dream wedding dresses, while inside the wardrobes of rich married women are storage boxes filled with bridal gowns and saris, never to be re-worn and slowly becoming mildewed.

To cater to this need, Sabitha opened a separate shop called Rainbow Women’s Outfits in 2017 that exclusively deals in donated gowns and dresses for young women from poor families.

The brides-to-be pay nothing and can choose up to three outfits, as most Indian weddings incorporate at least three separate events. The chosen garments are then dry cleaned, altered for size and can be kept once the wedding is over, or donated back to the shop.

“I make enough money from selling my outfits to women,” Sabitha said. “Once in a while, I used to donate a bridal gown to girls from poor families, but they had to accept what I gave. They had no choice. I wanted them to have a choice because all their lives, they have worn hand me downs.”

Sabitha began sourcing second-hand bridal wear through a WhatsApp group comprising 22 of her friends, most of whom are entrepreneurs. They help her find donations, assess the quality of each one and reject those that are not up to scratch.

As well as the Kannur shop, they now have five other collection centres across Kerala where the dresses and saris are kept and displayed.

In the three years since they started, the group has helped some 400 brides find the perfect outfit for their big day, some of which were from top Indian designers such as Ritu Kumar and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

“They send us a video of the wedding or do a WhatsApp video call to show us how they look on the day of the marriage. The look of radiant happiness on their faces is a treat,” Sabitha said.

PHOTO: Google Maps As word spread, women from more far flung parts of the country began contacting Sabitha. One, 28-year-old Devika Anand, lives in the eastern state of Jharkhand – more than 2,500km away. Anand is getting married in two months but her elderly parents retired long ago and have only a meagre pension.

“After letting me see the outfits on a video call, I chose a baby pink gown studded with stones. Sabitha was so sweet, she bore the cost of sending it to me by courier in my village as a wedding gift. It’s arrived and now I’m looking for a local tailor to alter it for me,” Anand said.

For widows and single mothers, the service Sabitha offers is a godsend as even the most modest Indian weddings can be prohibitively expensive. It is custom in many parts of the country for the bride to host a banquet for her entire village.

Not doing so would mean such a great loss of face and status that only the most strong-willed contemplate it.

The relief of knowing that at least the bridal gown is taken care of can make for scenes of tearful gratitude at Sabitha’s outlets. “It’s as though a huge tension has just melted away. They walk out of the shop feeling lighter, as though something they thought was a dream had actually come true,” she said.

Sabitha has realised, however, that caution is required to avoid impostors taking advantage of the programme or taking outfits under a false pretext only to sell them om again.

Every bride-to-be who wants to choose an outfit has to provide a certificate from a local religious official vouching for the fact that she is indeed getting married.

Gradually, women have started donating accessories, too – Sabitha’s shelves are now full of pretty beaded bags and clutches, shoes, and jewellery, alongside some pieces of new crockery, bedlinen and miscellaneous household items. “It looks like an Aladdin’s cave – and that’s how it should be,” she said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.