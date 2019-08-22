'Possessed' workers in Indonesia run amok during demolition of public cemetery

Bambu Apus Cemetery in Cipayung, East Jakarta.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The demolition of Baitul Rahman public cemetery (TPU) in Ciputat, South Tangerang, to make way for the Serpong-Cinere toll road project went awry on Monday as some of the workers tasked with digging up and removing the graves reportedly became "possessed" by ghosts and ran amok.

The workers are employed in a team under the Public Works and Housing Ministry, which was tasked with overseeing the project.

"It is true that some workers were possessed [by ghosts] when we were dismantling the graves," ministry staffer Puji Laksono said on Monday, Warta Kota reported.

The incident alerted some of the residents living near the cemetery, resulting in them stepping in to assist the so-called possessed workers.

"Our team members who were possessed ran amok. They were immediately treated. Locals said that the workers were possessed by the ghosts at the cemetery," Puji said.

"We brought religious leaders and staffers from the Religious Affairs Ministry's chapter in South Tangerang on site [to help the workers]."

Puji said the workers dug the soil manually using hoes and none of the local residents expressed resistance even though no cash compensation was given.

At least three public cemeteries - Baitul Rahman cemetery in Ciputat and two public cemeteries in Pamulang and Bambu Apus in South Tangerang - will be demolished to make way for the Serpong-Cinere toll road project.

Around 239 graves will be demolished in Baitul Rahman cemetery.

One of the heirs of a graveyard, Arul, said that initially the residents were confused as to where the bodies of their family members would be relocated after the public cemetery was demolished.

"If they are relocated far away, of course we will refuse. But if they are relocated close by here, it's OK," he said.

Work dismantling the cemetery is slow. Pendi - one of the workers tasked with digging up the graves - said that the workers had to be careful when removing the bodies from each grave.

"We have to be careful so we don't damage the bodies. It's hard because some of the graves are old while some are new. In a day we can remove up to 20 graves," he said.

Puji said that the ministry deployed up to 16 people separated into four teams to remove the graves.

More about
cemetery supernatural

TRENDING

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach

SERVICES