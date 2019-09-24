Post of Thai vocational school student with only 'half body' goes viral

A Facebook post by a young vocational school student, who calls himself a "halved body", seeking job training in Chiang Mai has gone viral and earned him a lot of moral support.

The student, whose Facebook account gives his name as Chatree Konwatcharathada, wrote in the Facebook group "Ha Ngan Chiang Mai" ("Chiang Mai job seekers") group Sunday night and by Monday, the post has been shared more than 14,000 times and received over 27,000 reactions and over 180 comments.

Chatree posted his photo in uniform and introduced himself by the nickname Tod.

In the photo, Chatree poses his upper body a desk. "I am studying mechanics and I need to seek job training in October. I must get training in a garage or service centre but I am not like a general mechanic because I am a half body. I don't know whether any garage or service shop would accept me for job training. But please give me motorcycle repair training," Chatree said in the post.