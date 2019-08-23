Poster of preacher and porn star riles up India political party

A film company in Tamil Nadu, India, is in hot water after releasing a poster of its new movie featuring controversial preacher Nithyanan-dha alongside a porn star, Makkal Osai reported.

Vels Film International recently released a poster of the film titled Puppy starring comedians Yogi Babu and Varun.

The poster shows caricatures of the duo sitting on a bed watching an unknown scene on a laptop.

A wall behind them has posters of Nithyanandha and American porn star Johnny Sins.

Far-right Hindu nationalist party Shiv Sena complained about the poster and the film-makers, claiming a majority of Hindus would be hurt by such portrayal.

The film's director, however, responded saying that the film would not portray the preacher in a bad light but the poster was merely meant to portray that the main character was a fan of both Nithyanandha and the porn star.

The self-styled godman Nithyanandha who started out as a priest has been embroiled in several controversies including a sex tape, an ongoing rape trial and attempts to take over temple adheenam.

