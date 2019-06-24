Powerful Indonesian quake felt in Australia's Darwin

People gathering outside during the earthquake evacuation near Darwin Entertainment Centre in Darwin, Australia on June 24, 2019.
PHOTO: Harriet Robinson
AFP

JAKARTA - A powerful 7.3 magnitude quake struck a remote part of eastern Indonesia on Monday (June 24) and was felt as far away as the holiday island of Bali and northern Australia, officials said.

The quake hit at a depth of 208km south of Ambon island in the Banda Sea at 11.53am local time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake was too deep to trigger a destructive wave.

There were no reports of casualties or any damage after the quake hit.

Indonesia's disaster agency said the tremor was felt in faraway Bali, while residents of the northern Australian city of Darwin also felt it.

The city evacuated parts of its central business district after the quake struck, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Australia lies south of Indonesia, the world's biggest archipelago nation, which is regularly struck by quakes.

"Wow, that was quite an impact for #Darwin, hope everyone is safe," the bureau of meteorology in Australia's Northern Territory said on Twitter.

Earlier Monday, Indonesia's Papua province was hit by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake, about 240km west of the town of Abepura, at a relatively shallow depth of 21km, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties after that quake. A shallower 6.3-magnitude tremor hit the area last week, but the damage was not extensive.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 with a thousand more declared missing.

On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000.

More about

Earthquakes INDONESIA Australia Bali
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean&#039;s &#039;hikikomori&#039; behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Singaporean's 'hikikomori' behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 'Rainbow Lady' finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
5 Singaporean practices that are a complete waste of money
5 Singaporean practices that are a complete waste of money
5 travel hacking tips to get the most out of flying Scoot (or other budget airlines)
5 travel hacking tips to get the most out of flying Scoot (or other budget airlines)

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Julie Tan finds fengshui master&#039;s prediction on marrying late &#039;comforting&#039;
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'
This Instagram account shows we&#039;re guilty of repeating the same poses - Here&#039;s my Singapore version
This Instagram account shows we're guilty of repeating the same poses - Here's my Singapore version
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall

SERVICES