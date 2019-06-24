Powerful Indonesian quake felt in Australia's Darwin

People gathering outside during the earthquake evacuation near Darwin Entertainment Centre in Darwin, Australia on June 24, 2019.

JAKARTA - A powerful 7.3 magnitude quake struck a remote part of eastern Indonesia on Monday (June 24) and was felt as far away as the holiday island of Bali and northern Australia, officials said.

The quake hit at a depth of 208km south of Ambon island in the Banda Sea at 11.53am local time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake was too deep to trigger a destructive wave.

There were no reports of casualties or any damage after the quake hit.