Prabowo ally linked to suspect in plot to kill Jokowi officials

Amy Chew
South China Morning Post

A close ally and staunch supporter of losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto has been linked to a suspect in the plot to assassinate Indonesian President Joko Widodo's four top security officials and provoke riots among the populace.

Kivlan Zen, a retired two-star general, allegedly gave orders to the plot's field operator, a suspect with the initials H.K., to instigate the riots that erupted in Jakarta on May 21-22.

"H.K. was the field operator among the six suspects … he received the order from K.Z. [Kivlan Zen] to provoke the riots," Indonesian national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told local news station Metro TV on Wednesday night.

Police last week arrested six people for allegedly planning to kill the country's security minister, intelligence chief, maritime affairs minister and presidential intelligence adviser. A prominent pollster was also targeted.

The assassination bid was part of a wider attempt to sow unrest by provoking the riots, in which eight people were killed and hundreds injured.

Police spokesman Dedi said Kivlan was a witness in the case. "He is still being interrogated, the results will be announced to the public soon," he told The Jakarta Globe newspaper.

Kivlan is a former commander of the military's elite Army Strategic Command (Kostrad) and a close associate of Prabowo.

He has also been named as a suspect in a treason case related to the "people power" rallies held after Indonesia's April 17 elections.

Kivlan's lawyer, Djuju Purwanto, told media on Thursday that one of suspects in the assassination plot is his client's driver.

"He works part time for Kivlan. He is one of the suspects in the illegal possession of weapons," Djuju was quoted as saying by news website Detik.com.

The driver is believed to have received an order to kill a prominent pollster.

On Thursday, Maritime Affairs Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, a retired four-star general who was one of the assassination targets, lamented the situation that led to such a plot.

"Why is there a need for threats? I really regret that. If we have difference in opinion in a democracy, there is no need for such behaviour. It is very parochial," Pandjaitan told reporters.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

