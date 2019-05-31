Prabowo ally linked to suspect in plot to kill Jokowi officials

A close ally and staunch supporter of losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto has been linked to a suspect in the plot to assassinate Indonesian President Joko Widodo's four top security officials and provoke riots among the populace.

Kivlan Zen, a retired two-star general, allegedly gave orders to the plot's field operator, a suspect with the initials H.K., to instigate the riots that erupted in Jakarta on May 21-22.

"H.K. was the field operator among the six suspects … he received the order from K.Z. [Kivlan Zen] to provoke the riots," Indonesian national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told local news station Metro TV on Wednesday night.

Police last week arrested six people for allegedly planning to kill the country's security minister, intelligence chief, maritime affairs minister and presidential intelligence adviser. A prominent pollster was also targeted.