Pregnant Cathay staff threaten to take sick leave after 33rd measles case

Cathay Pacific closed the fifth floor of its corporate headquarters after a staff member fell ill with the measles.

A group of pregnant Cathay Pacific flight attendants have said they will all take sick leave from Monday unless the Hong Kong-based airline improves its safeguards against the measles outbreak in the city.

The threat came after the carrier had to disinfect part of its corporate headquarters after an office worker became the 33rd person to catch the disease in Hong Kong, and the 13th airport and airline employee to be affected.

Vera Wu Yee-mei, chairwoman of the Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union, said about 10 flight attendants, who had been transferred to ground duties in various departments at the company's headquarters, were upset by what they viewed as insufficient measures to ensure staff safety.

Wu wrote to the airline's management on Saturday, urging them to temporarily allow the women to either work from home or to go on paid sick leave.

Cathay Pacific ground staff wear face masks at the check-in counters at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: South China Morning Post

Wu also called for the whole of the airline's headquarters to be disinfected, and said the company had until Monday to reply, or the flight attendants would call in sick.

"We want the company to take a more proactive approaches to tackling the outbreak, not as passive as they appear to be now," Wu said.

A spokeswoman from the airline said the company understood the concerns of pregnant colleagues who worked near the employee with measles. She said they were advised to see their doctor and follow their advice if they had concerns about their immunisation status or possible exposure.

"We are also reaching out to those pregnant colleagues on work arrangements," she added.

The latest case came as city health officials met their counterparts from Macau on Friday to work together to halt the increase in the number of people falling ill. In the casino hub, 26 people have been infected with the disease so far this year.

In Hong Kong, more than a dozen cases have been recorded among airport and airline staff alone, including a pilot, baggage handlers and security officers, as the government grapples with the concentration of cases, while demand for the vaccine has outstripped the amount available.

The Centre for Health Protection confirmed the latest case on Saturday was of a 26-year-old who works at the airline's headquarters, in the customer relations department.

The staff member developed a fever on March 25, and three days later was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

The patient, who told medical staff she had previously been vaccinated, was listed as being in a stable condition and had not travelled during the incubation period when the symptoms developed, health officials said.

The airline is understood to have sealed off the fifth floor where the woman works, and have disinfected the area.

Another case linked to the airport was confirmed on Friday night, involving a 49-year-old man who works in the basement of Hong Kong International Airport. A clerical worker, the man also had not travelled recently.

Health officials said they would prioritise workers at the airport for vaccinations, where dedicated booths have been set up for those who had not already been immunised. More than 6,600 airport staff have been vaccinated since the service started last Friday.

There were only 15 cases of measles in the city in the whole of 2018. This year, that number has more than doubled, with those infected ranging in ages from eight months to 49 years old.

On Friday, health workers carried out blood tests on 100 people to assess which were most in need of immunisation.

Pharmaceutical firms have distributed more than 30,000 doses of the vaccine to the private sector in the past week, and about 40,000 to the public sector.

The government said it hoped another 40,000 would be delivered to Hong Kong between mid-April and June.

Cathay Pacific said the centre notified it that an office employee had been diagnosed with measles.

"The company had taken measures to arrange deep cleaning on the floor where the employee works, lift lobbies and other public areas," the airline said, adding colleagues who worked near or interacted with the affected employee were being asked to check themselves for symptoms.

"Cathay Pacific employees are advised to check their temperature before going to work and to verify their immunisation status. If they are not feeling well, they are advised to seek medical assistance and stay at home."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.