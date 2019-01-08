Pregnant Indonesian IS member beaten to death in Syrian camp

A screen capture of Mariam Abdullah, an Indonesian in an Islamic State camp in Syria, in a video by Tirto.id.

The body of a pregnant Indonesian woman who was believed to be a member of the Islamic State (IS) militant group has been found after reportedly being beaten to death at the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp in Al-Hasakah, Syria.

The woman, identified as Sodermini or Sudarmini and believed to be around 30 years old, was rushed to a Kurdish Red Crescent hospital after authorities received reports of a dead body inside a tent within the camp area, Hawar news reported as quoted by Antara News Agency on Wednesday.

Sudarmini was six months pregnant when she died according to the results of an autopsy, which also found that she had bruises on her body that indicated she had died from being beaten and tortured. Authorities have yet to discover the motive behind the violence that caused her death.

The Al-Hol camp in northeast of Syria has become a destination for families fleeing violence, with at least 70,000 people - more than 90 per cent of whom are children and women - living in the camp, according to UNICEF.

Previous reports have estimated that at least 50 sympathisers of IS from Indonesia are taking refuge at the camp.

ALSO READ: On brink of Syria defeat, ISIS unleashes car bombs