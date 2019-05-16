Pregnant woman dies after being hit by car in Jakarta

A car hit a 7-month pregnant woman and her husband when they were taking a morning walk on Saturday.

A car hit a 7-month pregnant woman and her husband when they were taking a morning walk on Saturday. Tike Febriani Pratiwi was killed after being dragged by the car while her husband Sarifudin and the driver suffered injuries.

South Jakarta Police traffic corps chief Comr. Lilik Sumardi confirmed the incident on Wednesday, saying that the couple were hit by the driver identified only as TF, 41, who was driving a Honda Brio in front of SD 19 state elementary school in Kebayoran Lama.

"At 5:30 a.m. [on Saturday], the couple were taking a morning walk and suddenly hit by a car from behind. The husband bounced to the right while the wife was dragged by the car," he said as quoted by kompas.com.

Both victims were rushed to Kebayoran Lama Regional Hospital. Tika was declared dead on arrival while the husband suffered bleeding to the head.

"Tika died along with the foetus she was carrying. The driver suffered minor injuries and he is still in shock," he said.

The driver has been named a suspect. The police suspected TF lost control of his car.