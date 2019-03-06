Pride month just started and Duterte's spewing homophobia already

Pres. Rodrigo Duterte has always said he was on the LGBTQ+ community's side. He has pushed for the passage of the Anti-Discrimination Bill, aka the SOGIE Equality Bill. He's also expressed support for same-sex marriage and has assured members of the community that they are loved by God.

Yet, for all the support Duterte has given, he still says he "cured himself of being gay."

In a speech in Japan last Friday, Duterte was first talking about how Antonio Trillanes IV could be gay. He also claimed that he could tell because "gays can sense and identify fellow gays." The two are rivals, so it could be seen as Duterte trying to put Trillanes' in a bad light and diminishing his competency via a bad joke.

Seriously, he's still using "gay" as an insult and punchline?