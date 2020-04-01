Primary school pupil in Korea stabs friend to death

PHOTO: Unsplash
Ng Zhe Qun
Oh Ing Yeen
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

An elementary school pupil in South Korea stabbed her friend to death for spreading news of her parent's divorce.

According to Nanyang Siang Pau, the incident happened in Gyeonggi province on Dec 26.

"She (the deceased) went around telling people in my school about my parent's divorce and I was bullied because of it, " the pupil said, after confessing to the crime.

She invited the friend to her grandparent's house and later stabbed her 10 times.

The victim stumbled out of the house and neighbours screamed in shock after seeing her covered in blood.

Security guards then alerted the police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her wounds.

According to South Korean law, children between the ages of 10 and 14 cannot be prosecuted.

The pupil was sent home and could be sent to a juvenile centre.

