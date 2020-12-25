Principal suspected of jumping to his death from Bangkok school building

In a suspected case of suicide, the principal of a school in Bangkok’s Laksi district jumped to his death from the school building.

Thungsonghong Police Station were informed about the incident at 15 minutes past midnight on Friday. At the scene they found the body of Yutthanan Srichumphu, the school’s principal, lying on the ground with a wound at his head.

Police said they found a letter on his body addressed to his family and colleagues, saying he was sorry for ending his life as he could no longer fight the depression he was suffering from.

In the letter, the deceased also asked that his body be taken to his hometown in Phrae province for the funeral.

Police reportedly also found a doctor’s note on Yutthanan’s body from Srithanya Psychiatric Hospital, stating that the deceased had been suffering from severe depression with high tendency of committing suicide and that he had been receiving continued treatment at the hospital.

Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage, while the deceased’s body was sent for autopsy to confirm the cause of death.