Private high school in Indonesia to countersue woman suing school for making son repeat grade

Gonzaga High School in South Jakarta plans to file a countersuit against a woman suing the school for making her son repeat 11th grade should an agreement not be reached through the mediation process.

Yustina Supatmi filed a lawsuit to the South Jakarta District Court on Oct. 1 against the school's headmasters, two deputy headmasters and her son's former homeroom teacher, alleging that the school had violated a government regulation by failing her son.

In the suit, Yustina demanded the school let her son pass into the 12th grade and pay Rp 551 million (S$53,390) in compensation

The hearing continued on Monday to verify legal documents from the Jakarta Education Agency, an additional defendant in the case.

"Should the mediation fail, we will file a counterclaim," Gonzaga High School lawyer Edi Danggur said as quoted by kompas.com.

He said his client planned to file a countersuit on the grounds that Yustina had defamed Gonzaga High School and created a negative perception of the school.

"Our school's name has been tarnished, we've received complaints. So it's normal that we sue back," Edi said.