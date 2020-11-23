Pro-monarchy groups spruce up police headquarters in Thailand

People who have pledged to protect the monarchy institution joined forces to clean up the front of the Royal Thai Police headquarters for the second time to restore it to its original condition.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Groups such as Cheerlung Facebook Page, the Centre for People's Protection Institute, Thai Pakdee, and the Dharma Army group, gathered to clean the walls in front of the police headquarters after protesters on Nov 18 splashed paint and graffiti.

On Sunday, more people will join and a team from a paint company will teach them the correct cleaning methods.

The Thai Phakdee team said that by helping to clean up many parts, all the areas in front of the police headquarters have been returned to their original state, except the BTS concrete post and some pedestrian areas. The group will help with the cleaning until 4pm on Sunday.

