Professional model Tran crowned Miss Universe Vietnam

Nguyen Tran Khanh Van celebrating after winning the Miss Universe Vietnam in Hanoi.
PHOTO: Vietnam News/Asia News Network
Vietnam News/Asia News Network

HANOI - Nguyen Tran Khanh Van, a 24-year old professional model, has been crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 after topping the Vietnamese beauty contest.

The 1.75m girl from Ho Chi Minh City outperformed 43 other contestants at the beauty pageant's final round held in coastal central Khanh Hoa province's Nha Trang city on Sunday (Dec 8).

As Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, Van won a cash prize of 300 million Vietnamese dong (S$17,550) and a crown made of gold, some 80 pearls and over 2,000 gemstones.

She will represent Vietnam at Miss Universe 2020.

The first runner-up is Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen, a 24-year-old from Vietnam's southern Can Tho city.

The second runner-up is Pham Hong Thuy Van, a 26-year old from Ho Chi Minh City who was named the third runner-up of Miss International 2015 inTokyo, Japan.

On Saturday night, 44 contestants partook in three performances in swimsuits, evening gowns and Q&A round.

Miss Universe Vietnam is a biannual national beauty pageant of Vietnam that selects a representative for Miss Universe international beauty pageant for the country.

This is the fourth edition of Miss Universe Vietnam since the first held in 2008.

More about
VIETNAM Miss Universe Beauty pageants

