Proposed changes to law would allow Hongkongers 'right to die'

Rapidly greying Hong Kong is taking steps to let people decide the treatment they receive when they become terminally ill, and to choose where they prefer to die.

Proposed changes to the law unveiled on Friday would allow people to draw up an advance medical directive - commonly referred to as a "living will" - to specify they do not want treatment that will prolong their life when they are dying.

This includes stating they do not wish to be resuscitated or kept alive by artificial respiration.

These proposals were welcomed by those concerned with care of the elderly and end-of-life issues, but they said much more needs to be done to raise awareness of advance directives, and this included having many more doctors who could explain to patients and family members.

The proposal is to let Hongkongers aged 18 or above and of sound mind to make an advance directive in writing in the presence of two witnesses, one of whom must be a registered doctor, and neither of whom is a beneficiary of the patient's inheritance.

The directive will be applicable if a person with a specified illness becomes terminally ill, enters a persistent vegetative state, goes into an irreversible coma or has other end-of-life illnesses.