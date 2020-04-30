Proposed plan to revive Thai Airways approved by state enterprise body

The State Enterprise Policy Committee (SEPC) has resolved to revive the operations of Thai Airways International (THAI) in line with the proposals put forward by the Transport and Finance ministries, said Prapas Kong-led, director of the State Enterprise Policy Office.

"The newly appointed committee held its first meeting today [April 29] chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha," he said. "The committee is responsible for ensuring transparency and good governance among state enterprises."

At its meeting, the panel approved two points on the agenda, namely:

Appointing two sub-committees that are responsible for SEPC's urgent missions: State Enterprise Development Planning Subcommittee, chaired by former PTT CEO Thewin Wongwanich; State Enterprise Evaluation Subcommittee, chaired by the Finance Ministry's permanent secretary. Approval of THAI's rehabilitation plan as proposed by the Transport and Finance ministries.

The proposed plan aims to stabilise the loss-making national carrier by promoting tourism, international trade and domestic investment.

"After the plan was approved, the SEPC appointed the Transport Ministry to submit the plan for Cabinet approval," he said.