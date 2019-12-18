Prosecutors demand 8 months for schizophrenic Indonesian woman accused of blasphemy

Suzethe Margaret (left) and her brother Adi Santoso approach the Cibinong District Court in Bogor, West Java, on Tuesday.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Theresia Sufa
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Prosecutors at the Cibinong District Court in Bogor, West Java, have demanded eight months of imprisonment for Suzethe Margaret, a woman charged with blasphemy for entering a mosque wearing shoes and carrying her dog.

During a hearing on Tuesday, prosecutor Haris Mahardhika told the court that Suzethe had violated Article 156a of the Criminal Code on blasphemy and demanded that the suspect be found guilty of actions considered blasphemous against a certain religion.

Presiding judge Indra Meinantha Vidi gave Suzethe time to talk with her legal representatives after hearing the charges.

Suzethe's lawyer Alfonsus Atu Kota said after the trial that the prosecutors' demand to sentence her client to eight months of imprisonment was "too much", especially considering that Suzethe suffered from mental illness.

"The prosecutors failed to see that the defendant suffers from mental health issues since 1997, which has been proven by a statement from doctors," Alfonsus told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

"We also have medical records since 2013 proving that [Suzethe] is undergoing treatment until today, but the prosecutors refuse to take them into account," he added.

The case started earlier this year when Suzethe became an internet sensation after causing a fuss inside the Al-Munawaroh mosque in Sentul, Bogor regency.

Believing that her husband was marrying another woman inside the mosque, she stormed inside while bringing her pet dog and wearing her shoes ─ shocking members of the mosque congregation and netizens who saw the incident after the footage was posted and made rounds on social media.

Suzethe was subsequently reported to the local police, who were quick to charge her with blasphemy following a public outcry ─ even though she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

"It will be a bad precedent for our law if they choose to detain a [mentally] ill person," Alfonsus said. "We will continue to defend her, since she only did such things due to her poor physical and psychological condition."

Suzethe, he said, was shocked upon hearing the prosecutors' demand.

"She asked me whether the court would detain her, but I tried to calm her down and told her that we would keep fighting for her," Alfonsus said, adding that he still had high hopes for the court's judges to be independent and impartial in handing down their verdict in the case.

More about
INDONESIA mental health Mosques Muslims

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind&#039;s Eye, says the drama &#039;is scarier than I had thought&#039;
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague&#039;s chest in workplace incident
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague's chest in workplace incident

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station

SERVICES