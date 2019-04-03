Protecting the rights of Thailand's 'third gender'

The annual military drafts are being held around the country until April 12 and members of the Foundation of Transgender Alliance for Human Rights are also on a mission … to provide ladyboys with all the information they need to prepare for the occasion.

The procedure involves the drawing of red and black cards - those who get the red ones must undertake military service.

Foundation executive director Jetsada "Note" Taesombat said her staff and supporters would observe how the draft was conducted in Phuket, Trang, Songkhla, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Bangkok, Lop Buri, Chon Buri and Rayong provinces to make sure all went smoothly, without anyone's rights being violated.

Jetsada said that every year her Foundation helped to equip ladyboys in three phases; the pre-draft, the draft itself and the post-draft.

"We show video clips and give advice so they are ready to face any situation," Jetsada said. "Staff are also there to make observations because some ladyboys have in the past been subjected to sexual harassment and disrespectful gestures by military officers, which are most inappropriate because all genders have equal rights."

Ladyboys who have taken hormones, undergone cosmetic breast surgery or completed surgical transitioning, must undergo a physical examination at one of 20 hospitals that provides such a service - these include Bangkok's Phra Mongkutklao and Somdet Chaophraya hospitals - so that doctors can issue medical certificates for them to submit to the military draft committees.

Jetsada said ladyboys would be exempt from conscription if they have completed surgical transitioning to become females, or if they have had cosmetic breast surgery or even if they taken on a feminine appearance due to hormone medication. No transgender woman in her early 20s had shown up for the draft as the sex-change surgery was expensive and time-consuming, she said.

Citing their observations of what has happened so far in Bangkok, Jetsada said two ladyboys had been given exemptions - one presented a medical certificate and the other had been examined and confirmed to have had breast surgery.

"We also notice about the drug-urine test procedure that requires a ladyboy to use the same restroom as the men, so we have asked for a separate restroom, with female officers guarding the door," she said.

"Now we are worried about such scenarios also taking place in other provinces so we will create an infographic to keep the ladyboys informed of their rights and to make sure officers have a good understanding [of their rights]," she said.

Jetsada claimed some ladyboys had in the past been sexually harassed during the taking of urine samples.

She dismissed as untrue speculation that some straight men would stage a "ladyboy" state in order to avoid conscription. "No one would undergo breast surgery and hormone medication courses just to fool officers into giving them an exemption," she said. "Anyway, all ladyboys must present the correct medical certificates."

Meanwhile, the drafts continued at various provinces yesterday.

In Angthong's Sam Ko districts, two beautiful ladyboys - Ekkachai Tumthong and Jirapong Sotathamsiri, both 21 - showed up for conscription into the reserve army. After undergoing physical examinations, however, both were given exemptions.

In the past, ladyboys and transgender women were included in the "fourth category" of people, which included the disabled and those suffering from mental illness. As the drafting procedure required all men to remove their shirts for public examination, some ladyboys who had already undergone breast surgery had reportedly been subjected to ridicule, harassment and sexual violation.

That was reported to have been common until 2006 when the gender diversity network led by Samart Meecharoen brought the matter to the attention of the Administrative Court. That occasion led to a campaign for military officers to better understand gender equality and human dignity.